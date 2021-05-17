Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Sunday completed a season double over visiting Plateau United FC of Jos with a 2-0 victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victory was in a match day 21 fixture of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

In the match played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin, the hosts dominated from the beginning, ostensibly with the confidence of having won the first round clash 2-0.

Kwara United’s first real attempt at goal came in the 12th minute when Issa Gata’s shot was parried by Plateau United goalkeeper, Chinedu Anozie.

The visitors have their central defender, Ibrahim Buhari, to thank for thwarting the hosts’ many goalscoring opportunities with his impressive defensive display.

Jide Fatokun broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 48th minute with a deflected shot, after Stephen Jude had found him in the penalty area.

Plateau United pushed for an equaliser but the lack of proper coordination made them lose possession many times.

Jude scored in the 80th minute with a spectacular finish from the edge of the penalty area to put the game beyond the visitors.

Kwara United’s left full-back, Muritala Lawal, had found Joshua Agboola from the far right, and his perfect first touch was finished perfectly by Jude.

—