Kwara United begin 2021/2022 NPFL season with massive win over Dakkada

Kwara United on Sunday began its campaign in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season on a winning note, beating visiting Dakkada FC of Uyo 3-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match day one encounter was played at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

Stephen Jude got a brace for the host with a spectacular finish in the fourth minute and wrapped it up with Unied’s third goal in the 58th minute.

Kwara United’s new recruit, Junior Lokosa, proved his critics wrong with an impressive performance, as he doubled the lead for the host in the 33rd minute of play.

Speaking after the game, Coach Abdullahi Biffo of Kwara United praised his boys for their performance and promised to sustain the spirit, noting that the league is too young to make any predictions.

On his part, Coach Umar Danlami of Dakkada FC expressed satisfaction with his boys despite loosing the game, promising to go back home to re-adjust his tactics and come back stronger in subsequent matches.

RESULTS OF NPFL Matchday 1

MFM FC 0-2 Remo Stars

Katsina Utd 1-2 Rangers

Heartland 3-3 Nasarawa

Lobi Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd

Gombe Utd 0-0 3SC

Akwa Utd 3-0 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 2-1 Abia

Kwara Utd 3-0 Dakkada

Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau.