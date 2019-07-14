The management of Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Saturday announced the appointment of Taofeeq Babatunde as Assistant Coach.

Abdulwaheed Bibire, the club’s Media Officer, disclosed in a statement in Ilorin that the appointment was arrived at after the club management considered three options before it.

The options were placed before the management in a submission by an independent body on the need to appoint a well-grounded coach to assist head Coach Ashifat Sulyman.

Bibire said the appointment was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Babatunde, a former Captain of Plateau United, was the Chief Coach of ABS FC of Ilorin until his appointment.