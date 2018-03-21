Kwara to stop indiscriminate deforestation

Kwara State Government is to put in place a law that will checkmate the activities of charcoal dealers in the state in order to guide against deforestation.

The state governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed who dropped the hint in Ilorin yesterday when he flagged off tree planting to mark this year’s International Forestry and Tree Planting Day, said the law becomes imperative in order to discourage indiscriminate trees felling by Charcoal dealers.

The Governor who expressed displeasure over activities of charcoal dealers emphasised that charcoal business is a legitimate business that should be properly regulated.

Dr Ahmed explained that the state government would do everything necessary to support charcoal dealers in doing their business legitimately without being detrimental to the environment.

He said: “Government will encourage afforestation through mass tree planting by schools and government agencies while also strengthening the forestry department of the State Ministry of Environment.”

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Alhaji Isiaka Amasa Al-Amin, said the tree planting activities is part of the United nations programme to ensure sustainability of life through tree planting.

He disclosed that the Ministry will be distributing seedlings to schools as part of the state’s clean and green programme to mark the International Forestry and Tree Planting Day.

Amasa advised residents in the state to set aside one third of their land portion for the green area to curb the excessive heat ravaging the country.