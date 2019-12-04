The Kwara State Government on Wednesday hit back at the former House of Assembly Speaker, Ali Ahmad, over his comment that the government unfairly accused him and his colleagues of helping themselves to the till.

“Our attention is drawn to a statement this evening by former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad in which he, among other things, accused the state government of hunting the opposition or accusing members of the 8th Assembly of siphoning money,” Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said in a statement.

Ajakaye added: A careful reading of our statement showed that we neither accused him nor the former House members of embezzlement. The EFCC did. And we are aware that the anti-graft agency, true to its position, has started recovering stolen public funds from PDP council members and House of Assembly members.

“Also, the Kwara public has been around long enough to distinguish between political witch-hunt, harassment of dissents, and a fair attempt to make officials fully accountable for their deeds through lawful means.

“Finally, we hereby accept the challenge Ahmad has thrown at this administration. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) and make public our findings about what truly went down in the period under discourse.”