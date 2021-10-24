Kwara TESCOM organises training for new teachers

Orientation programme for the newly engaged 2,000 Senior Secondary School Teachers in Kwara State will hold between October 27 and 28, 2021.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Press Secretary of the Commission, Peter Amogbojaiye, revealed this.

The programme, organised by the state’s Teaching Service Commission and the state’s chapter of the All Nigeria Federation of Principals of Secondary Schools, is aimed at training the new teachers on teaching techniques among others.

The training will be flagged off at the Queen Elizabeth College, Ilorin on October 27, 2021 by the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Bello Tauheed.

The statement by Amogbojaiye indicated that the training session for teachers from Kwara Central Senatorial District will also hold at Government Secondary School, Ilorin, while teachers in Kwara South Senatorial District will have their training at Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran and Offa Grammar School, Offa immediately after the flag-off ceremony.

The statement added that the training session for teachers from Kwara North Senatorial District would be held simultaneously at Government Unity Secondary School, Kaiama; Baptist Grammar School, Okuta; and Lafiagi Secondary School, Lafiagi on October 28, 2021.

The Commission directed the newly employed teachers to attend the training promptly for them to be exposed to the teaching techniques, job demands and the government’s expectations of them from experts.