Kwara State’s new salary scale excites Medical Doctors

The Kwara State Chapters of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners and Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria on Thursday applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the implementation of the new salary scale for medical workers in the state.

The commendation was made by Dr. Yusuf Eletu, Chairman, NAGGMDP, in Ilorin during a Congress of the associations.

Eletu noted that under the newly-approved salary scale, Kwara State Doctors are now at par with their contemporaries in the federal services.

The Chairman described the development as “a new era unfolding for the state’s health sector.

“In a significant stride towards improving healthcare services in Kwara, Governor AbdulRazaq has once again demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of citizens by approving the normalisation of the salaries and allowances of medical doctors in the state.

“This landmark decision is poised to usher in a new era of enhanced medical care for the people of Kwara.

“Under the newly-approved salary scale, Kwara State doctors are now at par with their contemporaries in the federal services.”

According to Eletu, the highlights of this transformational move include the implementation of a 100 percent revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

He noted that this is a boost to the hazard allowance, incorporation of skipping and relativity factors and allocation of medical residency training funds specifically tailored to support the development of resident doctors in the state.

“The positive impacts of this decision have been resonating throughout the healthcare sector, especially within the NAGGMDP,” he added.

Eletu emphasised the need for members to reciprocate the government benevolence by continuing to provide exceptional healthcare services guided by the principles of the Hippocratic Oath.

Dr. Ola Ahmed, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, underscored the importance of maintaining harmonious professional and interpersonal relationships amongst members.

Ahmed stressed that such unity is essential for fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual support, ultimately contributing to the betterment of the healthcare landscape in the state.

Similarly, Dr. Saliu Olomooba, the Secretary of the association, expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to the growth and development of the NAGGMDP and state MDCAN.

Olomooba highlighted the pivotal role played by the government in averting an impending strike that could have had dire consequences for the health and wellbeing of Kwara State residents in need of medical attention.

The medic also extended his appreciation to individuals who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of these achievements.

He also commended the unwavering efforts of Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and Dr. Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, among others.

The association pledged continuous support and collaboration between the government and healthcare professionals, which they said can yield remarkable improvements in the lives of the people they serve.