Kwara State University expels 175 students

The management of Kwara State University, Malete says it has expelled 175 students for various offences.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, on Tuesday.

The university management said the expulsion approval followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.

The management said the expelled students were penalised for offences ranging from examination malpractice, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations and possession of firearms.

Aliyu said: The management of KWASU wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates, who are excellent both in character and in learning.”

