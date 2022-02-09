Kwara State moves to stop reckless refuse dumping

Kwara State government has concluded plans to intensify efforts at curbing indiscriminate dumping of refuse to avert epidemics in the state.

The move is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary, State’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Wednesday in Ilorin, the State’s capital.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Environment, Abosede Buraimoh, as stating this during an interface with the State Commercial Waste Contractors Association.

Buraimoh said that the meeting was called to proffer lasting solutions to indiscriminate dumping of wastes in the state.

“The first contact everyone has in a place is the environment. If the environment is dirty, there is trouble; but if it is clean, there is an assurance of healthy living,” she said.

The Commissioner said that part of the measures put in place to monitor the activities of waste contractors was to open a register.

“The register is opened at the dumpsite to monitor how they evacuate wastes and where they dump them,” Okanlawon said.

She, however, commended the state government for creating an enabling environment and intensifying efforts to avert outbreak of diseases across the state.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Abraham Ojo, said the call for the second interface was aimed at achieving a better and cleaner environment in the state.

He added that all issues would be discussed with objectivity, while exploring the best ways of tackling the menace in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Enforcement Committee on Environment, Ishaq Balogun, frowned at the act of laziness and lack of seriousness displayed by some waste contactors in the collection and disposal of refuse at dumpsites.

While warning them against dumping refuse in unauthorised places, Balogun warned that anyone caught violating the order would be sanctioned.

He also urged the waste contractors to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and keep to the agreement between them and the state government for the betterment of the state.

NAN