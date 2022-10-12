Kwara State Local Governments told to go after debtor Councillors

The Kwara House of Assembly has urged Local Government Councils in the state to recover outstanding advances from all former Councillors.

The assembly advised that the recovery should be effected as soon as their allocations increase to entrench transparency.

This was part of resolutions of the House after considering the report of its Public Account Committee and Auditor General for Local Governments on accounts of local government councils in the state in respect of queries raised for 2020.

The report was presented by its Acting Chairman, Abdulkareem Babatunde-Paku (APC-Malete/Ipaye/Oloru).

Babatunde-Paku recommended that the 16 local government councils and the Local Government Service Commission should ensure financial records are submitted to the Auditor General of Local Government six months after the preceding year.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker, Yakubu Salihu, enjoined the local councils to remit their unpaid deposits to appropriate government agencies as soon as their revenue improved.

Salihu advised them to exploit the agricultural potentials to boost their revenues to reduce dependency on federal allocations.