Kwara State High Court Judge dies at 58

Justice Sikiru Adeyinka Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court is dead.

The late jurist died on Sunday night after a protracted battle with a neck-related illness.

He was once flown to India for treatment but died at 58 years in active service, sources said.

From Ijara Isin, Isin local government area of the state, Oyinloye was with Babalakin & Co. before he was appointed a Judge of the Kwara State High Court.

Until his death, late Oyinloye was a highly respected High Court judge well known for his “no nonsense” and strict disposition. He convicted several internet fraudsters arraigned by the EFCC and ordered the forfeiture of their proceeds of crime, including several exotic cars and thousands of dollars as restitution to the federal government.

In June, 2017, late Oyinloye slammed a N4 billion judgment against Sahara Reporters and its Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over a series of stories published in 2015 against former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The judgement was later appealed.

He also convicted and sentenced a 38-year-old lecturer at the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Adebisi Ademola, to six months imprisonment over his involvement in a love scam on March 12, 2021.

His corpse departed his official residence, Judges’ Quarters, Ilorin, at 8am on Monday to Ijara-Isin for his Janazah and interment according to Islamic rites.

In a condolence statement, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the incident as painful and a great loss, adding that he was an upright jurist.

AbdulRazaq said: “We join the Kwara State Judiciary and the Nigerian bar to mourn the unfortunate death of Hon. Justice Oyinloye, a very upright and brilliant judge. We are consoled by the fact that he left a legacy of uprightness, hard work, and brilliance for which he was known within and outside of the court system

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, the Kwara State judiciary, the good people of Isin local government, and everyone who mourns the late judge. We pray Allah to grant him Al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the family that survived him.”

The Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.