Kwara State Assembly suspends PDP Lawmaker over alleged incitement

Kwara State House of Assembly has slammed 14 days legislative suspension on a an opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Ilorin South Constituency, Jimoh Agboola.

Abgoola is the only PDP lawmaker in the 24-member legislative house.

The Lawmaker’s ‘reprimand’ is coming on the heels of an earlier suspension before he was recently ‘pardoned’ and placed under ‘investigation by the Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition titled: “Contempt and Breach of Privilege by Raheem Agboola”, which was presented by the Chairman, Abdulganiyu Salau, representing Omupo Constituency.

Salau said the ‘reprimand’ of Agboola was recommended for featuring on a radio programme where he allegedly instigated the public against the state government and the assembly.

Meanwhile, the PDP spokesman Tunde Ashaolu described the assembly’s action as height of injustice. The Nation