Kwara sports council loses executive officer

The death has been reported of a Staff of the Kwara State Sports Council, Alhaji Tajudeen Salaudeen Olalekan.

Alhaji Tajudeen who was a higher executive Officer died yesterday at the age of thirty three.

He is survived by a wife and three Children..

The State Director of Sports, Mallam Tunde Kazeem, described the deceased as a dedicated, hardworking and committed staff.

Mallam Kazeem ‎prayed God to grant the family and the Council to bear the loss.