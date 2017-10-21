The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Kwara sports council loses executive officer

By The Eagle Online

The death has been reported of a Staff of the Kwara State Sports Council, Alhaji Tajudeen Salaudeen Olalekan.

Alhaji Tajudeen who was a higher executive Officer died yesterday at the age of thirty three.

He is survived by a wife and three Children..

The State Director of Sports, Mallam Tunde Kazeem, described the deceased as a dedicated, hardworking and committed staff.

Mallam Kazeem ‎prayed God to grant the family and the Council to bear the loss.


