Kwara sports commission dissolves associations with immediate effect

The Kwara State Sports Commission has officially dissolved all sports associations in the state with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by the Press Secretary of the Commission, Saheed Abdullahi.

According to the statement, the decision followed the board’s resolution at its sitting on September 12, 2025, where members deliberated extensively on the activities of the associations before approving their dissolution.

The Commission explained that the move became necessary to inject new, committed, and passionate members into the associations, while also retaining some of the active former members for better service delivery.

It directed affected officials to immediately hand over documents, records, and materials belonging to the associations to their respective secretaries as part of the dissolution process.

“While appreciating the contributions of the outgoing members, the Commission urged them to continue supporting the development of sports in Kwara State and to respond promptly whenever called upon in future,” the statement added.