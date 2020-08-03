All Senior Secondary 3 students in Kwara State would resume on Wednesday as the state government had distributed 65,000 face masks to schools ahead of the resumption.

Kayode Alabi, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, said this on Monday in Ilorin, while handing over the face masks to the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Bisola Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had directed that exit classes should resume on Tuesday for their final examinations.

The deputy governor said the face masks were to be distributed to SS3 students as part of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

Alabi said: “On behalf of the Kwara State Government and His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, I present these face masks for onward distribution to our SS3 students as they prepare to resume academic activities.

“This is just the beginning as they will get more and more of our support.

“This is the first phase as we are also giving out sanitisers while the Ministry of Education, working with the committee and stakeholders in the sector, has been mandated to ensure that safety rules are adhered to.”

Responding, the Commissioner said the government was making efforts to adhere strictly to the preventive measures as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Ahmed said: “Our SS3 students will resume this week, precisely on Wednesday.

“We have 65,000 face masks here which will be distributed to schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The face masks are now being distributed through the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools.

“This is the first phase of what will be provided to schools.

“We have spoken with the principals of the schools and they are ready to support the state government and we assure you that all the preventive measures as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education will be provided as the schools resume.”

Ahmed assured the people of the state that the face masks would get to the affected students across the state.

The commissioner said only the SS 3 students were to resume on Wednesday, adding that other exit students would be informed of their date of resumption ahead of their own examinations.

ANCOPSS President in Kwara State, Toyin Abdullahi, commended the government for the proactive steps, saying they would transmit the materials as directed by the government.

Abdullahi said: “I want to assure the government that the face masks will be distributed to the SS 3 students, while ANCOPSS will complement the efforts of the government to ensure safety in our schools.”