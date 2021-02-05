The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, has sacked his media aide, Sherif Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, who is the Special Assistant (Media) to the Speaker, confirmed his sack in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ilorin.

He fielded questions on his speculated disengagement since Wednesday after the disturbances at the state All Progressives Congress stakeholders’ meeting at the Banquet Hall in llorin.

He said he had formally met with the Speaker who told him (Ibrahim) that he (Danladi) had accented to his disengagement without grudges.

Ibrahim, who said he accepted his sack in good faith, thanked the speaker for giving him the opportunity to serve and prayed for success in his political career.

Meanwhile, the speaker is yet to make a public statement on the development.

The former media Aide to the Speaker, who was appointed by the Speaker immediately after the inauguration of the ninth Assembly in June 2019, was former Editor of an online newspaper, Fresh lnsight.