Kwara Speaker loses father, Governor, Rep condole with him

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with the state House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, on the death of his father and Tafarikin Borgu, Alhaji Aliyu Gwanara.

The Governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin.

Tafarikin Borgu died on Friday and was succeeded by the Speaker and other children and grandchildren.

AbdulRazaq said: “The government and the people of Kwara State commiserate with the people of Gwanara and the entire Baruten on this significant loss of one of its greatest sons who served the community at various times.

“We especially send our condolences to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, his siblings and the entire people of the old Borgu Kingdom for this huge loss.

“We urge them to be comforted by the excellent community service and the quality of life that the Tafariki had as a servant of Allah.”

The governor prayed that Almighty Allah grant him Al-jannah Firdaus and give continuous protection and guidance to the family left behind.

In a similar message, Rep Tunji Olawuyi, representing Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, sympathised with the Speaker over the death.

Olawuyi in a statement, prayed for the repose of Alhaju Aliyu Gwanara’s soul.

The lawmaker prayed that Allah would grant the Speaker the fortitude to bear the loss, while asking Him to comfort the entire family.

Olawuyi described the deceased as a foremost educator of note, stating that he made a significant impact in the lives of his people.

He urged the Speaker and the people of Borgu Kingdom to take heart, stressing that the deceased left a mark on the sound of time.