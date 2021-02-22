Hajia Fausat Aroyehun, the Principal of Kwara State School for Special Needs, has appealed for the employment of more teachers who have special trainings for students of the school.

Aroyehun, who made the call on Monday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen, said the school was facing inadequate number of teaching staff in both the primary and secondary school for children with special needs.

She however noted that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had shown great interest in the school in order to provide equal opportunities to the specially challenged pupils.

Aroyehun said the state government had completed the abandoned ICT centre, and had trained students and staff on how to use and maintain the facilities.

“Quite recently the governor provided solar light for students and pupils use it as alternative to IBEDC,” she said.

The principal however emphasised the need for more qualified teachers as well as total renovation of the school.

“Heavy rainfall that occurred in September of 2020 affected all parts of the school, including the newly renovated five classrooms of two blocks. This equally led to the collapse of fence of the school,” she added.

Aroyehun also appealed for a Coaster bus for students, construction of more hostels and science-based laboratories for the students.

She commended the state government for investing in education and appealed for continuous assistance to the school.