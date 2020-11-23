The Kwara State Government has recorded three more COVID-19 cases, while 11 patients, who tested negative twice, have been discharged.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

According to the statement, this brings to 1,099 the total number of confirmed cases, with 1,054 patients discharged and 29 deaths.

“As at 9:20 p.m on Sunday, the number of active cases is 16 and 1,054 patients had so far been discharged and 29 deaths recorded,” it announced.