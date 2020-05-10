The Kwara State Government on Saturday announced the death of a COVID-19 case.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and spokesman of the Kwara State COVID-19 Task Force.

Ajakaye said the late case had recently arrived Kwara Kwara State from Lagos State with his wife and a child shortly after he suffered stroke at his Lagos base.

Before his death, the government had treated him, his wife and their child as suspected cases and samples were taken from them.

The results of their samples came back positive.

Ajakaye added: “Unfortunately, he died early Saturday morning even before the family got to know about their COVID status.

“He has been buried accordingly.

“Everyone involved in the burial has now had their samples taken.

“Because of the peculiarity of this development, the Rapid Response Team has moved in to bring all those involved into the isolation centre, including the wife and the child.

“We pray to God to repose his soul.

“We urge citizens to see COVID-19 for what it is: a deadly and highly contagious virus that requires adherence to all safety protocols, including obeying the lockdown order.

“We repeat that there is no shame or blame in contracting the virus as this is a global pandemic from which no one is immune.

“We commiserate with his family on this painful development while also wishing all of our patients quick recovery.

“The government also announces four new positive cases of COVID-19 — from amongst those who sneaked into the state from the northwestern axis of the country.”

With the latest confirmed cases, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kwara State has hit 28.

Of these, 19 are active, while nine have been discharged.

All active cases, Ajakaye said, are asymptomatic.