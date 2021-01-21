The Kwara Government says 46 more people have tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 1,789.

Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

According to Ajakaye, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 1,789 with 1,424 patients’ discharged and 41 deaths recorded in the state.

“As at 1.00p.m. on Thursday the number of active cases is now 324 while 1,424 have so far been discharged and 41 deaths recorded.

“The total number of tests done so far is 15,088 while 799 are still pending,” Ajakaye said.