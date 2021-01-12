Kwara government has recorded 38 more COVID-19 cases, while 101 patients who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor and spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings to 1551 the total number of confirmed cases in the state, with 1,382 patients discharged and 33 deaths recorded.

“As at 9:00a.m on Tuesday, the number of active cases is 136 and 1,382 patients have so far been discharged and 33 deaths recorded,” said Ajakaye.