The Kwara State Government says 37 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 1,496.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

According him, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 1,496 with 1,281 patients discharged and 32 deaths recorded in the state.

He said a total 13,215 tests were conducted while 11,502 cases were negative.

Ajakaye said the number of pending cases in the state stood at 217.

“As at 10pm on Tuesday the number of active cases is now 183 while 1,281 have so far been discharged and 32 deaths recorded,” he added.