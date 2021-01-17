Kwara Government says 27 more people have tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 1,677.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, said this in Ilorin on Sunday.

According to him, this brings the total confirmed cases to 1,677 with 1,424 patients discharged and 36 deaths recorded in the state.

“As at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, the number of active cases is now 217, while 1,424 have so far been discharged and 36 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said in a statement.