Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara State Governor, on Thursday said that the state had recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected persons to 2,469.

Ajakaye, who is also the spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, said this in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said with this development, the state now had 2,469 confirmed cases of which 542 were active, 1,877 recovered and discharged, while 50 died.

He urged the people to stay safe and follow all COVID-19 protocols to contain the spread of the virus.