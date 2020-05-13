The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says 10 more people have tested positive to Coronavirus in Kwara State.

This brings the total of confirmed cases to 44, with nine patients discharged and one death recorded in the state.

The Special Assistant on New Media to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Fafoluyi Olayinka, confirmed this on Tuesday on his verified official social media account.

Olayinka said the number of active cases as at 8pm was 34, while nine have so far been discharged and one death recorded.