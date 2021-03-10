The Kwara Government on Tuesday received a consignment of the COVID-19 Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccines from the Federal Government.

The consignment arrived at the Ilorin International Airport at about 8:30pm and was received by the state government’s delegation led by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Abubakar Ayinla.

Addressing newsmen shortly after taking delivery of the vaccines, the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Nusirat Elelu, said the state was excited to witness the delivery of the vaccines to support its fight against coronavirus.

Elelu said: “We are certainly very excited to receive these vaccines and I wish to note that this is a historic day not just for Kwara residents, but for the whole country.

“This signifies that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“COVID-19 has ravaged the whole world in the last one year and I know that those that have lost their loved ones or are down with COVID-19 or just recovered from COVID-19 will know that this is certainly a historic day for us.”

Elelu said the residents were expected to come out and get themselves protected (once the schedules are released) because the vaccines had been proven to be effective against the infectious disease.

She said: “This is an opportunity to protect our people against the deadly disease.

“The vaccine is going to be administered in four phases.

“The first phase will target the front liners, health workers, people that work at the point of entries, members of the military and some of our strategic leaders.

“The reason we are also prioritising our strategic leaders is for them to serve as an example to show the world that the vaccine is safe, effective and efficient.”

Elelu assured residents that administration of the vaccines would be launched within the next few days.