Kwara Poly wins UNILORIN ‘Pitch-A-Ton’ competition

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has emerged champion of the 2023 University of Ilorin Mass Communication Department’s Pitch-A-Ton competition.

The competition, which took place today – Wednesday at University of Ilorin, had Kwara State Polytechnic scoring a total of 217 points to beat seven other institutions.

University of Ilorin came second with a total of 194 points, with Summit University, Offa, placing third with 184 points.

Head of Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, Dr Kehinde Kadiri, said that the competition was aimed at providing a platform for the meeting of the town and the gown.

She said it was also organised for the experts in the advertising industry to come out and teach the university community on how management of advertising in the outside world.

“One thing I have realised is that there is a difference between theory and practice. What we teach our students is different and there is a huge gap between what obtains in the class and what is on the field.

“The platform is to provide a seamless transition for our students and for them to understand how the game is being played in the real world.

“It is also targeted at giving them the knowledge they require before getting into the industry,” Kadiri said.

One of the participants, Eniola Oluwatomisin, of the Department of Mass Communication, Lens Polytechnic, Offa, described the event as ‘nice and overwhelming’, having competed with her colleagues from other institutions.

She said that they were taught advertising in school last season, adding that it was interesting competing with her colleagues for other institutions.

Another participant, Fatimah Bashir, from Fountain University, Osogbo, said that the event had broadened her horizon and prepared them better for future events.

One of the jurists for the competition, Biodun Adefila, said she was impressed with what she saw at the programme, saying that a lot had gone into the teaching of the rudiments of marketing communication.

“Looking at perfection is not really there, but they now have good understanding of what they are supposed to be doing” Adefila said.

In appreciation of what the participants were able to put up at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of O2 Academy, Ozoemena Mbanefo, announced a scholarship for two members of the winning school, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Some of the institutions that participated in the event included: Thomas Adewumi University, Oko, Kwara; Lens Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun; Fountain University, Osun and University of Ilorin. NAN