Kwara Poly expels 29 students over examination malpractice

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has expelled 29 students for examination malpractices.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Opadiran Oluwakemi on behalf of the Registrar, Kolawole Akande.

She stated that the offence was in contravention of the Matriculation oath to which the students swore.

In letters of notice sent to the students, the polytechnic stated that:

“Please recall your involvement and trial in the case of alleged examination malpractice levelled against you, contrary to the Matriculation Oath you swore to.

“Consequently, the Kwara State Polytechnic Governing Council considered the Report of the Academic Board in respect of the case and approved your immediate expulsion from the polytechnic.

“You, therefore, cease to be a student of the polytechnic and you should hand over all polytechnic properties in your possession to your Head of Department or the appropriate polytechnic authority.’’

Those expelled are Sa’ad Yusau, John Comfort, Oladimeji Sukurat, Rauf Olanrewaju, Abdulfatai Alabi, Akinola Bolaji, Daramola Racheal, and Oladipo Nafisat.

Some more others are Sheu Damilare, Amode Damilare, Olugbenga Toyin, Fagbohun Joel, Kabiru Temitope, Babayemi Joseph, Adeyemi Abayomi, Raji Mohammed, Balogun Olakunle, Olanipekun Abraham and Omotayo Olamilekan.

Other expelled students are Adejumo Adeyemi, Alabi Olawale, Taiwo Peter, Shuaib Oladimeji, Abdulrasaq Olamilekan, Abdulwasiu Oĺarewaju, Lawal Damilola, Daramola Racheal, Lawal Mariam, Yakeen Tope, and Abdulganiyu Taiye.

The polytechnic advised the affected students to comply strictly with the directive to avoid litigation.