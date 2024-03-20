Kwara Police rescue Kidnapped Chinese

In a recent successful recovery of kidnapped victims, Kwara State Police Command have announced the rescue of Mr. PengChao Zhang, a Chinese national, from his abductors in a forest in the state.

It was learnt that Zhang, after spending 10 days in a kidnappers’ den, was rescued on Tuesday by police operatives after a series of searches and investigations by the Police Tactical team and Vigilante in the state.

According to reports, Zhang was abducted by a gang of six armed men at Cherish Guest House located in Eyenkorin on the outskirts of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

He had reportedly lodged in the guest house for over two months, during which time he was transacting business before the incident occurred.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The Kwara State Police Command is pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the recent kidnapping incident that occurred in Eiyenkorin, Ilorin, Kwara State.

“On the 10th of March, 2024, six armed men forcefully abducted Mr PengChao Zhang (also known as Williams Kaka among his business associates), a Chinese national who Lodged at Cherish Guest House Eiyenkorin, Ilorin, sparking concerns and fear within the community.

“Through diligent and coordinated efforts, the Command’s Tactical Teams and vigilante executed a series of strategic searches and investigations that led to the safe rescue of the victim in the early hours of March 19, 2024.

“The command is pleased to confirm that the victim has since been reunited with his family unharmed. This achievement underscores the unwavering commitment of the Kwara State Police Command to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors within the state.”