Kwara PDP Chairman dumps party for APC over Saraki

The Chairman of the Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The defection comes less than 24 hours after the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, joined the PDP from the APC.

Oyedepo had earlier warned that the leadership of the PDP at the state level cannot work with Saraki and the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

He said on a television programme that he was already in Abuja to submit his resignation letter to the leadership of the PDP.

In a related development, the APC in Kwara State has expressed sadness over the defection of Saraki, Ahmed and other political leaders from its fold in Kwara State.

In a press statement issued in Ilorin by its Publicity Secretary in Kwara State, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, the APC said it believes the window of reconciliation isn’t still closed.

The statement said: “We are genuinely worried over the gale of defections that hit our party yesterday. The reason is simple. The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed were the life-wire of the APC in Kwara State. To their credit, the APC won virtually all available electoral positions across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State. It’s therefore very doubtful if this same feat could be replicated without them and other aggrieved party members in the party in the forthcoming elections.

“It is on the basis of this that we, as legitimate and duly elected members of the State Executive Committee of the APC in Kwara call on President Muhammadu Buhari, our national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and other national leaders of our Party to urgently intervene in this imbroglio before it becomes irredeemable.

“As the Party’s foot soldiers in Kwara State, who also felt the pulses of the aggrieved members from the word get-go, we believe that the window of reconciliation is not still closed. But the earlier we act, the better for the soul of the APC in Kwara state.

“A stitch in time, saves nine!”