The Kwara State Government on Wednesday started the disbursement of the sum of N92.5 million to 2,300 victims of the recent rainstorm in Ilorin, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the week-long exercise will see the each of the victims, in three categories, get between N25,000 and N100,000 in preloaded ATM cards.

Habibat Yusuf, the Chairperson of the Implementation Committee on Ilorin Rainstorm Disaster, said at the flag off in Ilorin that the move was in line with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s commitment to cushioning the effects of the disaster on the victims.

Yusuf said: “This disbursement is the state government’s way of giving succour to the victims of last year’s rainstorm in Ilorin and 2,300 victims will benefit from the state government’s relief fund.

“We have three categories and depending on them, each victim will receive N25,000, N50,000 and N100,000, depending on the extent of the damage.

“So, we are starting the disbursement today with those collecting N25,000.”

Yusuf said there was a previous committee on the rainstorm, which did the evaluation of the damages.

She said: “The committee visited all the victims and submitted their report to the government.

“It is their recommendations that we were tasked to implement after further due process was conducted to ensure transparency.”

Yusuf said the preloaded ATM cards would be presented to each beneficiary for instant withdrawal from any ATM point.

One of the beneficiaries, Soliu Afeez, commended Abdulrazaq for the support to the victims, saying it would serve as a relief to them.

“I received a call yesterday afternoon to come here and today I have received the ATM card containing the sum of N25,000 as a relief fund,” Afeez said,

Another beneficiary, Saadu Abdulrazaq, expressed appreciation to the state governor for his support in bringing succour to the victims.