Kwara North stakeholders hold consultative meeting with Saraki

A 35-man delegation of Kwara North senatorial district stakeholders across all party divides on Friday night visited the Abuja home of immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to discuss the situation in the state.

Led by former Governor of Kwara State and senator who represented Kwara North senatorial district in the 7th and 8th Senate, Alhaji Shaba Lafiagi, the stakeholders said the meeting with Dr. Saraki was part of the consultations that the people of the zone have embarked upon and that they are set to meet with other key leaders across the state.

Speaking at the beginning of the engagement, Senator Lafiagi stated that the group was there to consult with Saraki on issues surrounding the sustainable unity and development of Kwara State, specifically as it relates to the agitations of the people of Kwara North.

“For the past two years, the people from the five local government areas in Kwara North have been meeting and exchanging views, on several critical issues that affect the politics and governance of our state. We are here to tell you of our discussions because we know that you are a leader who cares about the concerns of all your people,” Senator Lafiagi said.

In his comments, Saraki thanked the delegation and commended them for being united in the advocacy for the interests of the people of Kwara North.

“I have heard about this group, but I never knew how many of you I know. This is like a family meeting. Even though some of you are in different parties, it is a meeting of people whose paths have crossed and who have worked together for many years in the greater interest of our state and its people. We have done many great things together.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been on a journey, both individually and collectively. I am sure that we can all say that we have all learned a lot from this.

“This is why, today, I am glad that we are building on the lessons that we have learned. One day, generations from now, people will look back on this day in August and say that great efforts were made to chart a new path for the great future of our state,” Saraki said.

The former Senate President also emphasized that the meeting was to deliberate on the future and the unity of Kwara State, stating that leaders from all the three senatorial districts in Kwara State must work together to reenact the unity of the state.