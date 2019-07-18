The Kwara State Government will create a viable inland trade and Export Processing Zone along the Kwara-Benin Republic border, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said on Thursday.

AbdulRazaq said this would be done in collaboration with the Federal Government to boost economic activities at the corridor.

“Our administration is ready to partner with the Nigeria Immigration Service and other relevant bodies to strengthen security in the state, particularly in the western borders with Benin Republic,” AbdulRazaq said during a meeting the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kwara State Command, Edith Onyemenam, at the Government House in Ilorin.

He promised to provide critical infrastructure in Kwara North Senatorial District and other parts of the state with a view to promoting business activities and improving the living standard of the people of the area.

He sought the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service and other sister security agencies to tackle the challenge of porous borders and strengthen security in the state.

AbdulRazaq thanked officers of the Service for their selfless service to the country, promising to support them in carrying out their mandates in the state.

Speaking earlier, Onyemenam said the visit was to pay homage to the governor as the Chief Security Officer of the state.

She commended AbdulRazaq for bringing dynamism to governance in the state, assuring him that the Service would contribute to strengthening security in Kwara State through policing of the borders.