The approval for the wearing of hijab in schools in Kwara State which was given by the state government has been rejected by the proprietors of missions schools in the state.

The approval, which was issued last Thursday, allows Muslim female students to wear hijab in grant-aided schools.

Reacting to the government’s decision, the proprietors in a communique read by Rev. Victor Dada said that the “body condemns the use of hijab in Christian missions grant-aided schools as this will cause discrimination in schools and allow terrorists to easily identify our children and wards.

“Christian mission grant-aided schools should be returned to the owners promptly as most of these schools have churches besides them and unnecessary trespass may lead to break down of law and order.

“Christian faithfuls should occupy all grant-aided schools. Christians should have a day for prayers and fasting for God to intervene in the imbroglio.

“We shall continue to interact and dialogue with the state government on the return of grant-aided schools to the proprietors.”