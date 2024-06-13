Kwara loses two more pilgrims in Saudi Arabia 

Two additional pilgrims from Kwara State, Salman Muhammad Alade, and Ayishat Shuaib Ologele, have lost their lives in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The development brings to four pilgrims from the state who have lost their lives during this year’s Hajj.

It was gathered that Ayishat Shuaib Ologele, fell ill while travelling from Medina to Mecca, and died in the process, despite efforts from authorities.

The second pilgrim, Salman Muhammad Alade, also fell ill in Makkah and passed away shortly after.

There is no official information yet on the exact causes of their deaths.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board has commiserated with the families of the deceased.

Executive Secretary Kwara State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, in a WhatsApp message, confirmed the development.

“Yes, we lost additional two pilgrims. Please let’s talk later, I am in a meeting now.

“We sent profound condolences to their families and asked Allah to grant them comfort and forgive the deceased”, he added.

Daily Trust reports that the state had earlier lost two pilgrims, Saliu Mohammed, who arrived with Batch 3 of the state contingent, and Hawawu Mohammed.