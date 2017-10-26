Kwara LG poll: Four parties drag KWASIEC, Gov. Ahmed to court

Four political parties have instituted a legal action against the Chairman of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, challenging his competence to conduct the November 18 local government election in the state.

Joined in the suit filed by Sambo Muritala on Wednesday were KWASIEC and the State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The four political parties were Action Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Party, Kowa Party and Labour Party.

The Originating Summons with suit N0 KWS/350/2017 was brought pursuant to chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

Muritala is praying the court to determine whether or not the act of the KWASIEC chairman to have participated in an All Progressives Congress sponsored programme on Harmony FM Radio Station in Idofian (APC Gberede) in company of Kwara State APC Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Suleiman Buhari, and Lanre Giwa, an APC chieftain, is justified.

The lawyer also wants the court to determine whether it was right for the chairman to have come to the station to respond to allegations of bias leveled against him on the same radio station on the platform of the PDP on September 21, 2017.

Muritala was of the opinion that the KWASIEC chairman’s appearance on an APC radio programme constituted a suspicion of likelihood of bias against the four political parties in the coming local government election.

The applicants’ lawyer therefore prayed the court that if the answers are in the affirmative, the court should declare that KWASIEC and its chairman are not capable of conducting free, fair and credible election considering his affiliation to the ruling APC.

Muritala is praying the court for an order directing Governor Ahmed to remove and replace Ajigada with a credible candidate who will be fit and proper to perform credible election in Kwara.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the suit.