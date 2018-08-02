Kwara LG chairmen, councillors defect from APC to PDP

The defection comes two days after the State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, left the APC for the PDP.

Local Government chairmen and councillors in Kwara State have defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

It was also the same day the President of the Senate and leader of the APC then in the State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, left the party for the PDP.

A day after, former Minister of Sports and also an indigene of the state, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, resigned as the National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, Joshua Omokanye, said on Thursday that all the 16 LG chairmen and all the councillors elected on the platform of the APC defected to the PDP.

Omokanye, at a news briefing, said the entire structure of the APC has moved to the PDP.