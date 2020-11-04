Tunji Ajuloopin, the member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, has distributed 100 chairs and desks to four schools in the constituency.

The schools that benefited include Isapa Community School, Okesa, in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, received 32 of the chairs and desks, while Demonstration LGEA School, Iwo, Isin Local Government got 22.

Community School, Olomi-Oja in Irepodun Local Government received 24 of the items, while St. Paul’s Primary School, Idofin Igbana, Oke-Ero Local Government received 22.

The lawmaker had earlier expressed worries over the dilapidated state of the schools, noting that their plight left him with insomnia for days.

“I know we have a lot to do but no one can sort the challenges at once, we are working based on our capabilities.

“We will continue to give priority to those things which need our immediate attention and fall within our capability.

“I am happy that some of the pupils who sit on the floor during lessons will no longer do so.

“Does it mean we have done everything, the answer is no, since we have done this one, the next thing is to again look at what our resources can accommodate,” Ajuloopin said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the distribution took place under the Ajuloopin Educational Project.

The distribution came in addition to the completion of blocks of classrooms in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area.

The lawmaker had earlier given scholarship to students in the constituency and also distributed glasses and drugs during the Ajuloopin Eye Care programme for more than 150 students identified with varying degrees of visual impairment.