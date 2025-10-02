Kwara killings, reminder of need for security strengthening, alertness – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has stressed the need for security measures to be strengthened across the Southwest and parts of Kwara and Kogi states to prevent recurring bandit attacks and loss of lives.

He called for increased security patrols, intelligence gathering, and community engagement to stem the tide of mindless killings of helpless citizens.

Iba Adams made the call while condemning the recent killings in Oke Ode area of Kwara State, describing the massacre as deeply tragic and condemnable.

Recall that no fewer than 12 persons, including the Baale of Ogbayo, were killed on Sunday morning when bandits attacked Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

In a statement on Thursday, Iba Adams extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and communities affected by the senseless violence and killings, and also to the state government.

He called on all government agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force and other security operatives, to intensify efforts in securing the lives and properties of citizens in Oke Ode and its environs.

He also called on relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively to bring perpetrators of the massacre to justice, and to provide support to the victims.

Also Read

He said he was particularly pained that such mindless killings were still taking place in spite of the repeated calls he has made for heightened security alertness across the Southwest and parts of Kogi and Kwara states based on intelligence reports that the region has heavy presence of terrorists masquerading as bandits.

Many communities in Kwara and Kogi states have, in recent times, been under incessant attacks from bandits, resulting in loss of lives and property. They include Babanla, Bororo, Osi, Oro in Kwara State, and Ejiba, Egbe, Okoloke, Okunran, Odo-Ape, and Ole-bunu in Kogi State.

Adams urged the people of Oke Ode and neighbouring communities, and other Yoruba-speaking areas in Kwara and Kogi to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies by providing timely information on suspicious activities.

He noted that security is a shared responsibility, and community partnership is essential in combating crime and ensuring lasting peace.