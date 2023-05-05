Kwara HoS warns civil servants against dereliction of duty

The Kwara Head of Service, Susan Oluwole said that stiff penalty would be taken against any government worker found wanting in their duty.

Oluwole expressed dissatisfaction with the poor turn out of staff at their work places.

She said this Friday in Ilorin, during her routine visit to Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state

Oluwole warned that the government would not condone dereliction of duty, while directing all Heads of MDAs in the state service to immediately resume the time book register for their staff.

She decried the non-challance of some workers to duty in spite of government’s efforts and commitment toward providing conducive working environment and improved welfare for the workforce.

At the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, the HOS was astonished when she sighted few staff who resumed work by 9 a.m. during her visit.

“We cannot continue like this. There are rules guiding the civil service and they must be obeyed,” she said.

Oluwole queried the justification for the continued clamour for salary increase by civil servants when workers would not show dedication to duty.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, in his response, lamented the herculean task of checking absenteeism and lateness by the members of staff of the Board.

He pleaded with the HOS to take prompt action, noting that the problem had adversely affected service delivery in the civil service.

The Head of Service was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Alhaji Salami Tunde Suleiman; Permanent Secretary Establishment, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim; Hajia Fatima Abolore Jimoh, Director, Establishment and the Director, Staff Matters, Anthony Gana.