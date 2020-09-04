The wife of the Kwara State Governor, Dr. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, on Friday presented cash gifts to burn victim.

AbdukRazaq, Founder of Ajike People’s Support Centre, was represented by a team from her office.

A victim, Toyin Atoyebi, a secondary school student who repairs motorcycles and generators explained that she lost her father who owned the workshop in 2019.

She said she took over her father’s workshop to cater for her grandmother, siblings and herself before she was involved in a fire accident.

Receiving the cash gift, Atoyebi thanked the first lady for the support, adding that it will go a long way to boost her business as well as cater for her family.

AbdulRazaq also presented cash gift to Bello Abdulqudus, who was also a victim of fire, in order to support his treatment and healing process.

During a visit to his residence, Abdulqudus explained that he was burnt when some hoodlums threw vegetable oil on him in Agaka.

Abdulqudus appreciated the governor’s wife for her timely intervention and prayed to God to guide and protect her.

NAN reports that the Ajike People’s Support Centre was established to improve the well-being of women, youth and children.