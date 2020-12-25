Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday visited the scene of a morning inferno in Jebba, Moro Local Government Srea of the state, describing the incident as painful and praying the Almighty God to relieve the victims of their losses.

The accident occurred on Wednesday.

AbdulRazaq told reporters after inspecting the site: “The incident is very disturbing and we have to come down to see the extent of the destruction.

“It’s far more than what we thought.

“The inferno engulfed many houses.

“It affected about 43 houses.”

AbdulRazaq was accompanied on the inspection tour by House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu; Senator Yahya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central); Senator Sadiq Umar (North); Deputy House Leader, who is the lawmaker from the area, John Bello; Commissioners; and some other top government functionaries.

AbdulRazaq said the government will come to the aid of the victims within available resources.

The promise came a day after he directed the State Emergency Management Agency to identify the victims and document the losses.

“We just need to come to the rescue of our people who lost properties. Some people also lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace,” the Governor said.

He also commended the Federal Government for the infrastructural projects sited in the state, adding that the administration will continue to push for more, especially the dredging of the River Niger and timely completion of ongoing road projects.

“We thank the federal government for signing the contract for the dualisation of Ilorin – Jebba Road. The federal government is trying to dualise this road, but funding is a challenge because of COVID-19,” he said.

“We hope the road will be fully put in the budget next year and the funding release so that the dualisation will commence. From here to Mokwa is one of the best and busiest roads in Nigeria. We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for investing in road infrastructure.”

Governor AbdulRazaq assured the affected persons immediate support to alleviate their sufferings.

Bello, who conducted the Governor round the site, confirmed that seven persons died in the accident.

He commended the Governor for the swift response to the incident, saying he has carved a niche for himself as a leader who cares for all.