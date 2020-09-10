Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Thursday revealed that the state has concluded plans to immortalise late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini.

The Governor made this revelation during his visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in Abuja.

AbdulRazaq announced that progress has been made in immortalizing the football icon by naming the Kwara State Sports Complex Stadium Ilorin after him.

He said: “We will send a bill to the State House of Assembly to immortalize Rashidi Yekini with the name of the stadium changing after the approval.”

Dare had told the Governor about the series of letters that the Ministry wrote to the Kwara State Government for the immortalization of the late football legend.

Dare urged the Kwara State Governor to sustain his support for sports development, while noting that sports will always help to reduce social vices.

“I want to thank his excellency for hosting our biggest youth game in Ilorin, your excellency we are coming to Ilorin again because of the facilities in University of Ilorin soonest for the youth game. I love the fact His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq loves sport I want to encourage your excellency to invest more on sports,” he stated.