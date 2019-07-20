The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, on Friday inaugurated the Secretary to the State Government, Mamman Jibril Saba, and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Aminu Logun, tasking the duo to follow due process and be committed to public good at all time.

At a brief ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Ilorin, AbdulRazaq urged the appointees to work with due diligence and refrain from activities that can dent the image of the administration.

He urged them to deploy their sterling qualities and wealth of experiences in the public service and see their appointments as a public trust.

“The choice of today’s appointees is based on knowledge of their vast experiences and I hope that they will bring to bear their sterling qualities in public service,” the Governor said.

In her introductory remarks at the event, the Head of Service, Modupe Oluwole, commended the Governor for carefully selecting trusted and competent personnel to run the affairs of the state with him.

Oluwole said the swearing-in would set the stage for the smooth running of the government.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Saba thanked AbdulRazaq for counting them worthy to serve Kwara State and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Saba said they were aware of the enormous tasks ahead of the present government and expressed readiness to contribute their quota in turning around the fortunes of the state.