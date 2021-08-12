Kwara governor salutes Oyawoye, first African Geology professor, at 94

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, on Thursday, congratulated Prof. Mosobalaje Oyawoye on the occasion of his 94th birthday.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the elder statesman as a living legend, whose contributions to knowledge and national development were indelible.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oyawoye is the first professor of Geology in Africa and a recipient of the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).

“I join the rest of Nigerians and especially, the people of Kwara, to once again celebrate one of the living legends and pathfinders in science from our dear state, Prof. Oyawoye, as he turns 94.

“Baba has been a role model, pacesetter, humanist, great Kwara indigene and a frontline and consistent lover of development.

“In him, many of our people, especially in Offa, have found succour, as he continues his philanthropic gestures, even at old age.

“The government and people of Kwara are proud to always identify with the patriot and wish him good health and happy ending after decades of selfless service to the world, as one of its finest gifts,” the governor said.