Kwara governor pledges to revamp education sector

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has said his administration is on a mission to reclaim the glory of the state, especially in the education sector.

Abdulrazaq gave the commitment at the inauguration of training for the newly recruited teachers at the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

He said the state would not relapse to an awful era of ‘anything goes’, when teaching slots were distributed to loyalists of (political godfathers) at ward meetings of the ruling party.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Mamman Saba Jubril, the governor said before now, the recruitment of teachers was politicised to the ridiculous extent that slots for teaching jobs were shared at the meetings of the ruling party.

“I found it funny that the characters who replaced the golden legacy of our forebears with ‘anything goes’ in their bid to cast the state in their own egocentric image had the gut to say that Kwarans made a mistake in voting them out in 2019.

“Under them, Kwara lost its glory. The basic education system collapsed under their watch.

“I am proud to say that the very brilliant teachers that were recently engaged and are being given institutional training today are a legacy of our administration.

“We have successfully redefined how things should be done in the education sector. We raised the bar of how to engage those who hold the key to the future of our children. That is our legacy for history to judge,” the governor said.

He commended the management of the TSC for this training session and urged the new teachers to make the state proud.

“We want to see our efforts materialise in the quality of teaching, care and commitment. We will do our bit in the area of welfare, especially promotion and related perks.

“I am aware of the hitches in the payment of the package for those we recently effected their promotion from 2017. This is being rectified. We are sorry about that, and I urge them to kindly be patient,” Abdulrazaq added.

The governor said the state of Kwara in 2019 was a far-cry from the great legacies of the founding fathers of the state.

“This administration is doing its all to ensure Kwara regains its glory and place among Nigerian states.

“The history of the old northern Nigeria will not be complete without deserving mentions of great people of Kwara origin. They were among the best in the bureaucracy and other areas.

“That is the legacy of our forebears and I am a son of one of these eminent people. So, I am conscious of leaving a legacy that history will remember for good,” he added.