Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend commiserated with the family of Waheed Bakare, Saturday Editor of the New Telegraph newspaper, who died recently after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor mourns with the family of Alhaji Waheed Bakare, the New Telegraph family, the entire newspaper industry, and the people of Ajasse Ipo over the death of the senior journalist. It was one death too many,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The senior journalist was a definition of humility, kindness, brilliance, and dedication to work. He epitomised the resilience and enterprising spirit of the Kwara person. We stand firmly with the family in this trying period, and pray the Almighty Allah to comfort them, ease his account, and grant him aljannah Firdaus.”

