Kwara Governor mourns as State loses Judge

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has mourned the passing of a State judge, Justice Adeyinka Sikiru Oyinloye.

Late Justice Oyinloye until his death was a judge at Kwara High Court.

Reports said Oyinloye died Sunday after a brief illness.

Governor AbdulRazaq described the death as painful and a great loss.

“We join the Kwara State Judiciary and the Nigerian bar to mourn the unfortunate death of Hon. Justice Oyinloye, a very upright and brilliant judge. We are consoled by the fact that he left a legacy of uprightness, hard work, and brilliance for which he was known within and outside of the court system,” the governor said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, the Kwara State judiciary, the good people of Isin local government, and everyone who mourns the late judge. We pray to Allah to grant him Al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the family that survived him,” the governor said.