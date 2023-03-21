Kwara Governor leads victorious APC candidates on a thank-you-visit to Emir of Ilorin, first class monarchs

Kwara State Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday led a delegation of victorious APC candidates to the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on a thank-you-visit for his continued support and prayers which he said accounted for the success and peaceful conduct of the last Saturday elections in the state.

He said the ruling APC owes the monarch and other traditional rulers absolute respect and appreciation for their fatherly roles.

He pledged to continue to give the traditional council in the state the honour and support that they deserve.

“This is a unique and wonderful day for us. We are here to show respect for the traditional institution, the main institution in Kwara state, for your support and your prayers,” he said.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi; Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Kwara Central Senator-elect and Turaki Ilorin Mallam Saliu Mustapha; House of Representatives members-elect; House of Assembly members-elect; cabinet members; Mutawali Ilorin Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq; and State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; among others.

They were received by the Emir alongside all the first class royal fathers across the state.

“From my first term, which is gradually coming to an end, we have seen the very important roles that the traditional rulers played, and we truly appreciate that. First of all, the peace and security we have. Without the peaceful environment that you create, we will not have any progress or sleep with both of our eyes closed. Your synergy with the security agencies has made things easy for us,” he added.

“We are all here today to show our respect to the institution, and that is how it is supposed to be. We represent you and we will not disappoint you.”

He said the government will continue to consult the monarch and community heads on the needs of their respective areas for improved service delivery.

He appreciated the patience and understanding of all royal fathers in the state amid scarce resources, and promised that the government would also pay greater attention to their welfare.

“We also understand that you need nothing more than respect for your offices, and that respect we will continue to give you,” he said.

Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his part, commended the conduct of the elections, saying the peace and safety witnessed during the exercise testified that God answered his prayers.

He congratulated the Governor and other candidates of the party that emerged victorious at the polls, and prayed God to give them success.

“I am happy that we are all here today. We were all afraid before the elections, and we begged God and God answered our prayers. We are very happy it is our son, who is the Governor again. And I am proud to claim your success, and I wish you more of it,” he said.

“Your work is very simple because you are a very simple man too. You are a working Governor. I said it once that you use your car to inspect projects in the city and all parts of the state. You are very hard working. You are also straightforward, and you are a man to be trusted. You shall see our own total support by the grace of God.

“We send you out from Kwara state. You have brought honour to us without any blemish. Nobody has complained to us about your character and your mode of work, which is unique and very effective. May God allow you to continue to succeed. May you live long without sickness; may God crown all your efforts with successes.”